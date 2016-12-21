China starts 2017 engulfed by smog, issues pollution alerts

In this Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 file photo, an Air China passenger plane prepares to land at the Beijing Capital International Airport as the capital of China is covered by heavy smog. Beijing and other cities across northern and central China were shrouded in thick smog Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, prompting authorities to delay dozens of flights and close highways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.