BPI, Singapore Airlines, SilkAir kick-off 2017 with travel promo
Bank of the Philippine Islands has partnered with Singapore Airlines and SilkAir to give BPI Cardholders an extraordinary opportunity to visit Singapore and other exciting destinations, while enjoying exclusive perks and installment options. BPI Cardholders can book flights to Singapore for as low as $160 all-in and to various other destinations starting January 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Jan 12
|Spotted Girl
|8
|San Francisco Focus City VX
|Jan 10
|Focus City or Hub
|3
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Varig flight 967
|Dec 30
|Volo Grupe MP
|1
|Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m...
|Dec 29
|Glad we have Trum...
|1
|Obama Stats
|Dec 29
|Glad we have Trum...
|2
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC