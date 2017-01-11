Boeing Jumbo-Jet Era Ending in US as ...

Boeing Jumbo-Jet Era Ending in US as United Retires 747 Fleet

United Airlines plans to fly its last Boeing 747 jumbo jet later this year, retiring its largest airplanes a year ahead of schedule as the iconic aircraft glides into the sunset. The decision marks the end of an era for US airlines, which have relied on the humpbacked 747 to bring jet travel to a mass consumer market since the plane debuted in 1970.

