Boeing Jumbo-Jet Era Ending in US as United Retires 747 Fleet
United Airlines plans to fly its last Boeing 747 jumbo jet later this year, retiring its largest airplanes a year ahead of schedule as the iconic aircraft glides into the sunset. The decision marks the end of an era for US airlines, which have relied on the humpbacked 747 to bring jet travel to a mass consumer market since the plane debuted in 1970.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|7 hr
|Sea Hear
|7
|San Francisco Focus City VX
|Tue
|Focus City or Hub
|3
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Varig flight 967
|Dec 30
|Volo Grupe MP
|1
|Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m...
|Dec 29
|Glad we have Trum...
|1
|Obama Stats
|Dec 29
|Glad we have Trum...
|2
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC