As Delta Gets Called Out by Politicians, Analyst Senses an Airline Industry Correction

A top airline industry analyst senses a share price correction after various carriers suffer problems, including a decline for Delta after it gets drawn into politics. Monday was a bad day for the big three airlines, bad enough that by midday JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker had raised the question: "Could this be the start of a correction?" During the day Delta , which suffered an IT systems outage Sunday night, got drawn into politics.

