Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Position in Southwest Airlines Company
Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Company by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,582 shares of the airline's stock after selling 919 shares during the period.
