American Air's Labor Discord Stymies CEO Push to Change Culture
The chief executive officer of American Airlines stood before thousands of managers at a Dallas hotel last year and delivered a crucial message: The world's largest carrier had to improve caustic labor relations or risk falling behind industry rivals. Almost 12 months later, Doug Parker still has his work cut out for him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virgin America Flight Attendants
|Wed
|In word only
|2
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Jan 12
|Spotted Girl
|8
|San Francisco Focus City VX
|Jan 10
|Focus City or Hub
|3
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Varig flight 967
|Dec 30
|Volo Grupe MP
|1
|Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m...
|Dec 29
|Glad we have Trum...
|1
|Obama Stats
|Dec 29
|Glad we have Trum...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC