American Airlines to sell restricted 'basic economy' ticket
The evolution of a caste system in the economy cabin of jetliners is deepening, with passengers divided and treated differently based on how much they are willing to pay the airline. American Airlines announced that passengers will be able to buy "basic economy" tickets starting next month that will be similar to bare-bones fares already offered by Delta Air Lines and soon to be matched by United Airlines.
