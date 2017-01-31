American Airlines CEO Says Trump Travel Ban Created 'Turmoil' at Airports
President Trump's temporary travel ban for seven Muslim-majority countries was put together in such haste that it was bound to disrupt airport operations around the world. Kudos to American Airlines Group CEO Doug Parker for publicizing the contents of his employee letter blasting the executive order in the form of a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Skift.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Mon
|rpt777
|1
|Virgin America Flight Attendants
|Jan 25
|In word only
|2
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Jan 12
|Spotted Girl
|8
|San Francisco Focus City VX
|Jan 10
|Focus City or Hub
|3
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Varig flight 967
|Dec '16
|Volo Grupe MP
|1
|Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m...
|Dec '16
|Glad we have Trum...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC