'America First': Southwest Airlines parrots Trump in request...
Southwest Airlines pulled a line from the Trump administration's book in a Monday filing, in which it explained why it deserved landing rights at Mexico City's international airport before Mexican airlines. In its filing, addressed to the Department of Transportation, Southwest Airlines asked for landing rights, citing the Trump administration's "America First" policy, a slogan that was used by American Nazi sympathizers in the 1930s.
