All Southwest Airlines flights from R...

All Southwest Airlines flights from RDU canceled Sunday, among others

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: WRAL.com

The cancelation is due to icy conditions at the Terminal 1 gates, officials said. Most other airlines at the airport are operating on-schedule, but more than a dozen have canceled their outgoing flights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06) Thu jcr 99
Varig flight 967 Dec 30 Volo Grupe MP 1
Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m... Dec 29 Glad we have Trum... 1
Obama Stats Dec 29 Glad we have Trum... 2
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec 27 huntcoyotes 8
News Canadian booted off flight in Florida doffs pan... Dec 25 OldCapt 8
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... Dec 25 Spotted Girl 4
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,035 • Total comments across all topics: 277,716,673

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC