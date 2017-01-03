All Southwest Airlines flights from RDU canceled Sunday, among others
The cancelation is due to icy conditions at the Terminal 1 gates, officials said. Most other airlines at the airport are operating on-schedule, but more than a dozen have canceled their outgoing flights.
