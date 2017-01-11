Alaska Airlines adds four routes from its Portland hub
Alaska Airlines adds four routes from its Portland hub The new service will give Alaska Air a total of 55 destinations out of the Oregon airport. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jv4hJY Sporting the airline's recently updated livery, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in May 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|10 hr
|Spotted Girl
|6
|San Francisco Focus City VX
|Tue
|Focus City or Hub
|3
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Varig flight 967
|Dec 30
|Volo Grupe MP
|1
|Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m...
|Dec 29
|Glad we have Trum...
|1
|Obama Stats
|Dec 29
|Glad we have Trum...
|2
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC