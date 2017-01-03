Airlines waive fees to change flights as snowstorm approaches | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
Frontier, United and American airlines are waiving the fees that are typically paid to change flights for passengers leaving from the Colorado Springs and Denver airports. As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Frontier Airlines had canceled about two dozen flights from Denver International Airport, according to a news release from the airport.
