Air New Zealand pulls in-flight Jaguar ad
Air New Zealand is pulling a luxury car ad from its in-flight advertising because it features a car travelling on the wrong side of the road. The ad for a Jaguar F-Pace SUV was playing on Air NZ's A320 aircraft drop down screens on flights between Auckland and Queenstown.
