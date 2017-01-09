Air France - KLM : December 2016 Traffic

Air France - KLM : December 2016 Traffic

Increase in traffic and load factor in all regions of the network except Africa; the comparison being impacted by the Paris attacks in November 2015 Unit revenue per available seat kilometer ex-currency of December down compared to last year but in a lesser proportion than during the past few months Strong increase in capacity and traffic driven by new routes from Amsterdam and France and the expansion of the Munich base

