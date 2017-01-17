94-year-old with 4.0 GPA gets surpris...

94-year-old with 4.0 GPA gets surprise graduation ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

More than 50 years after she first enrolled, Amy Craton received her college diploma at the age of 94 in a surprise commencement ceremony Monday in Honolulu. The Hawaiian woman's determination is that much more impressive considering her GPA - a perfect 4.0 , according to Inside Edition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... Jan 12 Spotted Girl 8
San Francisco Focus City VX Jan 10 Focus City or Hub 3
News Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06) Jan 5 jcr 99
Varig flight 967 Dec 30 Volo Grupe MP 1
Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m... Dec 29 Glad we have Trum... 1
Obama Stats Dec 29 Glad we have Trum... 2
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec 27 huntcoyotes 8
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,645 • Total comments across all topics: 278,012,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC