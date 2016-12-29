United Settles Lawsuit Over Safety Ha...

United Settles Lawsuit Over Safety Hazards at New Jersey Airport

United Continental Holdings Inc. will install new conveyor belts and take other steps to improve worker safety at its Newark Liberty International Airport hub in New Jersey, after federal inspectors found hazardous conditions in its baggage handling operations there. The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday said the accord resolves its August 2015 lawsuit accusing Chicago-based United Continental of committing a serious violation of the federal Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970.

