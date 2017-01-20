The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry Christmas
There are 5 comments on the SFGate story from 20 hrs ago, titled The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry Christmas.
Before heading home for the night, President Barack Obama, his two daughters, and close friends unwound with some local style "shave ice" at Island Snow in Kailua. The popular Hawaiian dessert combines thinly shaved ice with different flavors of syrup and assorted toppings.
#1 17 hrs ago
I wish it was January 20th, 2017, 12 noon already.
#2 12 hrs ago
Obamas real accomplishment..
#3 10 hrs ago
I watched the address and thought it was wonderful! Class acts both of them. I just wish he would be given anotherfew addresses and will miss them.
Sydney, Australia
#5 6 hrs ago
#6 5 hrs ago
Do you work at being a dumbazz or does it just come naturally?
