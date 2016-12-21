Technologies disrupt traditional airlines
Carriers face headwinds despite benign performance in the tourism industry as they begin to face similar pressures to those exerted on hotels Cathay Pacific, Asia's biggest international airline, is bracing for tough times ahead as a lethal combination of weak economic outlook, low demand and stiff competition force carriers to slash fares to fill seats. The airline posted a dismal performance for the first half of 2016, with net income down 82 per cent.
