Technologies disrupt traditional airl...

Technologies disrupt traditional airlines

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Carriers face headwinds despite benign performance in the tourism industry as they begin to face similar pressures to those exerted on hotels Cathay Pacific, Asia's biggest international airline, is bracing for tough times ahead as a lethal combination of weak economic outlook, low demand and stiff competition force carriers to slash fares to fill seats. The airline posted a dismal performance for the first half of 2016, with net income down 82 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama family's vacation greed robs Dems of 45 m... 35 min Glad we have Trum... 1
Obama Stats 48 min Glad we have Trum... 2
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Tue huntcoyotes 8
News Canadian booted off flight in Florida doffs pan... Dec 25 OldCapt 8
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... Dec 25 Spotted Girl 4
TZ Shutdown, who benefitted more Alaska or WN? Dec 13 Virgins among US 1
Could a larger AS-VX use the NEW A321LR in thei... Dec 6 Beam me up Scotty 2
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,128 • Total comments across all topics: 277,428,515

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC