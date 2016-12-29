Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Shares Sold by Henderson Group PLC
Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 308,206 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,524 shares during the period.
