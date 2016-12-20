Singapore Airlines announces new dail...

Singapore Airlines announces new daily services to Brisbane

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

The first of the new services, which would increase the number of Singapore Airlines' Brisbane services to 28 a week, was scheduled to arrive on August 22 next year. They would bring an extra 100,000 visitors to Queensland every year, acting Tourism Minister Leanne Enoch said, and inject up to $133 million into the state's tourism economy.

