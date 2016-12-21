Ryanair flash sale offers a 14.99 flights on 365 routes... but be quick
Ryanair is seeing out the year with a New Year's Eve Countdown Sale on 365 routes - one for every day in 2017. http://www.independent.ie/life/travel/travel-news/ryanair-flash-sale-offers-1499-flights-on-365-routes-but-be-quick-35330161.html Ryanair is seeing out the year with a New Year's Eve Countdown Sale on 365 routes - one for every day in 2017.
