Police: Passenger ditches pants, steals luggage tug at Orlando airport
A Canadian passenger was arrested Friday morning after he got onto the tarmac at Orlando International Airport, hopped aboard a luggage tug vehicle and then drove away, authorities report. The man, 27-year-old Richard Hogh, was preparing to board a United Airlines flight to Chicago then transfer to Canada when the incident began, according to the Orlando Police Department.
