Passenger removed from flight after confrontation with Ivanka Trump
A JetBlue airline passenger, who media outlets and a witness described as making angry remarks at the sight of Ivanka Trump on his flight, was removed from the plane on Thursday by the airline. JetBlue Airways Corp confirmed in a statement that a passenger had been removed from a flight set to depart from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, bound for San Francisco, but provided no other information about the incident.
