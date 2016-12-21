Most Read No. 1: Southwest Airlines shows off new Boeing 737 MAX

Even though it didn't have the Southwest Airlines bold blue paint on it, the Dallas-based carrier proudly showed off the Boeing 737 MAX 8 to its employees in September. "It flies further and uses less fuel and with this great interior it is better than any airplane we have on property," said Southwest's chief operating officer Mike Van de Ven as hundreds of employees toured the new aircraft at Dallas Love Field.

