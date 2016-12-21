Indians now flying cheap with Chinese...

Indians now flying cheap with Chinese airlines

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times of India

Last summer, when south Delhi-based Ashima Jain was looking for a bargain on four return tickets to Los Angeles, she chanced on China Southern Airlines. "The fare was Rs 58,000 per person while the other carriers started at Rs 65,000," said the businesswoman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian booted off flight in Florida doffs pan... 2 hr OldCapt 8
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... 3 hr Spotted Girl 4
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... 5 hr ICE 5
TZ Shutdown, who benefitted more Alaska or WN? Dec 13 Virgins among US 1
Could a larger AS-VX use the NEW A321LR in thei... Dec 6 Beam me up Scotty 2
Cathay Says No Pay Raise for Senior Staff in 20... Dec 2 collins 1
Delta pilots get 30 percent raise by 2019 in ne... Dec 1 Collins 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,408 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,011

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC