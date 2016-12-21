Has Southwest Airlines Taken Off Yet?

Southwest reported a 7.2% increase in the very much followed PRASM number for the month of November when compared to last year. Southwest is no doubt the best managed company in the industry with a strong balance sheet and one of the lowest costs.

