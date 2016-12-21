Gisborne bus crash survivors settle in at Auckland church

Dozens of students aged between 11 and 17 from Tonga's Mailefihi Siu'ilikutapu College, in Vava'u, have started settling in at a church in the city, having been flown to Auckland free by Air New Zealand . The youngsters, most of them teenage boys, spoke quietly but continued to smile and joke with each other, while others slept inside.

