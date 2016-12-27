FY2016 EPS Estimates for JetBlue Airw...

FY2016 EPS Estimates for JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) Increased by Analyst

12 hrs ago

JetBlue Airways Corp. - Investment analysts at Imperial Capital increased their FY2016 EPS estimates for JetBlue Airways Corp. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12.

Chicago, IL

