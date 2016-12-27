FY2016 EPS Estimates for JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) Increased by Analyst
JetBlue Airways Corp. - Investment analysts at Imperial Capital increased their FY2016 EPS estimates for JetBlue Airways Corp. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|14 hr
|huntcoyotes
|8
|Canadian booted off flight in Florida doffs pan...
|Dec 25
|OldCapt
|8
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Dec 25
|Spotted Girl
|4
|TZ Shutdown, who benefitted more Alaska or WN?
|Dec 13
|Virgins among US
|1
|Could a larger AS-VX use the NEW A321LR in thei...
|Dec 6
|Beam me up Scotty
|2
|Cathay Says No Pay Raise for Senior Staff in 20...
|Dec 2
|collins
|1
|Delta pilots get 30 percent raise by 2019 in ne...
|Dec 1
|Collins
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC