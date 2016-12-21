Frontier Airlines Promises a Better Year Ahead for Customers
A spokesman for Frontier Airlines says that the airline is still investigating the root causes of the carrier's "meltdown" that led to thousands of passengers experiencing delays or canceled flights over the weekend of December 16 . "First, we would like to apologize to our customers whose travel plans were impacted by this operational disruption," says spokesman Richard Oliver.
