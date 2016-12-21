Drunk passenger 'bites flight attenda...

Drunk passenger 'bites flight attendant's ear after he's told to put out his cigarette'

Read more: Daily Mail

Jonah Cayle Snow was on a KLM Royal Dutch flight from Amsterdam to San Francisco with his girlfriend, tattoo artist Nikki Zeebregts A man was arrested after police say he bit a flight attendant's ear after being told to put out a cigarette and stop drinking on a flight from Amsterdam to San Francisco. Jonah Cayle Snow, who lives in Limburg in the Netherlands but is originally from Santa Rosa, California, was on a KLM Royal Dutch airlines flight with his girlfriend, tattoo artist Nikki Zeebregts on Wednesday when a melee broke out after flight attendants asked the allegedly already heavily-inebriated Snow to put out his cigarette and refrain from drinking.

