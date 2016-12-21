Denmark Is Open to Selling Stakes in State Assets, Minister Says
Denmark's government, which owns stakes in 27 companies including Dong Energy A/S and SAS AB, is prepared to sell off everything that doesn't affect its ability to protect critical infrastructure. Though there are currently no concrete plans to move ahead with a specific divestment, the administration is "clearly open" to selling, Finance Minister Kristian Jensen said in an interview in his Copenhagen office on Friday, less than three weeks after his appointment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TZ Shutdown, who benefitted more Alaska or WN?
|Dec 13
|Virgins among US
|1
|Could a larger AS-VX use the NEW A321LR in thei...
|Dec 6
|Beam me up Scotty
|2
|Cathay Says No Pay Raise for Senior Staff in 20...
|Dec 2
|collins
|1
|Delta pilots get 30 percent raise by 2019 in ne...
|Dec 1
|Collins
|1
|Airline agreement opens up more than a hundreds...
|Nov 30
|Collins
|1
|Five years ago, American Airlines filed for ban...
|Nov 29
|Collins
|1
|Some Ryanair tickets will be free within a deca...
|Nov 23
|collins
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC