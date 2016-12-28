Delta, Boeing kill decade-old order for jets for Northwest Airlines
Nearly a decade after acquiring the deal when it bought Northwest Airlines, Delta Airlines cancelled an order for Boeing widebody Dreamliner jets, opting instead to use the slimmer model that makes up most of its fleet for the subsidiary. Delta Airlines announced Wednesday it reached an agreement with Boeing to cancel an 8-year-old order for 18 787-8 Dreamliner jets originally meant for Northwest, though details of the deal were not announced.
