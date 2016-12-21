Delta Air Lines expands flights to Ja...

Delta Air Lines expands flights to Jamaica for holiday season

Yesterday

Unites States airline Delta is laying on more seats for Jamaica's high tourist season in anticipation of heavy traffic during the period December 17 to January 7, 2017. The company announced the expanded of its Caribbean service for the peak holiday season last week.

Read more at The Gleaner.

