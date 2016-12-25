Canadian booted off flight in Florida...

There are 8 comments on the The Japan Times story from 17 hrs ago, titled Canadian booted off flight in Florida doffs pants, drives across airport tarmac. In it, The Japan Times reports that:

A Canadian man is being held on $5,100 bond in Florida after driving a baggage-towing vehicle across the tarmac at Orlando International Airport. Police identified the man as 27-year-old Richard Hogh, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Spotted Girl

#1 18 hrs ago
No pants huh? So he made an a** of himself.

Parden Pard

Catasauqua, PA

#2 11 hrs ago
NO Pants,,No service,,,,(probably illiterate,,say )

Knock off purse seller

Denver, CO

#3 6 hrs ago
Parden Pard wrote:
NO Pants,,No service,,,,(probably illiterate,,say )
It might be better to say "Pants, no service."
No service? What "kind" of service can you get with no pants?? Don't say it.......

Spotted Girl

#4 6 hrs ago
Knock off purse seller wrote:
It might be better to say "Pants, no service."
No service? What "kind" of service can you get with no pants?? Don't say it.......
If you mean going to a brothel or to a dominatrix...
Knock off purse seller

Denver, CO

#5 6 hrs ago
Spotted Girl wrote:
<quoted text>

If you mean going to a brothel or to a dominatrix...
That reminds me of the time I went to Dairy Queen (where they sell ice cream treats), I ordered a vanilla malt but only got an ice cream sundae.

Guess I should've left my pants off......
:/

(lol!)
Marcavage s Trick

Philadelphia, PA

#6 6 hrs ago
Hogh on some illegal or prescribed drug, no doubt.
Spotted Girl

#7 6 hrs ago
Knock off purse seller wrote:
That reminds me of the time I went to Dairy Queen (where they sell ice cream treats), I ordered a vanilla malt but only got an ice cream sundae.

Guess I should've left my pants off......
:/

(lol!)
Or your top.
OldCapt

Denver, CO

#8 2 hrs ago
Marcavage s Trick wrote:
Hogh on some illegal or prescribed drug, no doubt.
Beer and Donuts
Chicago, IL

