Canadian booted off flight in Florida doffs pants, drives across airport tarmac
There are 8 comments on the The Japan Times story from 17 hrs ago, titled Canadian booted off flight in Florida doffs pants, drives across airport tarmac. In it, The Japan Times reports that:
A Canadian man is being held on $5,100 bond in Florida after driving a baggage-towing vehicle across the tarmac at Orlando International Airport. Police identified the man as 27-year-old Richard Hogh, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
"The Spotted Girl News Network"
Since: Apr 09
20,875
Spotted World
#1 18 hrs ago
No pants huh? So he made an a** of himself.
#2 11 hrs ago
NO Pants,,No service,,,,(probably illiterate,,say )
#3 6 hrs ago
It might be better to say "Pants, no service."
No service? What "kind" of service can you get with no pants?? Don't say it.......
"The Spotted Girl News Network"
Since: Apr 09
20,875
Spotted World
#4 6 hrs ago
If you mean going to a brothel or to a dominatrix...
#5 6 hrs ago
That reminds me of the time I went to Dairy Queen (where they sell ice cream treats), I ordered a vanilla malt but only got an ice cream sundae.
Guess I should've left my pants off......
:/
(lol!)
#6 6 hrs ago
Hogh on some illegal or prescribed drug, no doubt.
"The Spotted Girl News Network"
Since: Apr 09
20,875
Spotted World
#7 6 hrs ago
Or your top.
#8 2 hrs ago
Beer and Donuts
