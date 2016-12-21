Canadian arrested after driving luggage
Authorities say a Canadian man is in custody after driving a baggage-towing vehicle across the tarmac at Orlando International Airport. Airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell told the Orlando Sentinel that United Airlines employees had barred the man from boarding his flight to Chicago because he was behaving erratically.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|3 hr
|Democrat Hero
|3
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|5 hr
|Parden Pard
|3
|Canadian booted off flight in Florida doffs pan...
|5 hr
|Parden Pard
|2
|TZ Shutdown, who benefitted more Alaska or WN?
|Dec 13
|Virgins among US
|1
|Could a larger AS-VX use the NEW A321LR in thei...
|Dec 6
|Beam me up Scotty
|2
|Cathay Says No Pay Raise for Senior Staff in 20...
|Dec 2
|collins
|1
|Delta pilots get 30 percent raise by 2019 in ne...
|Dec 1
|Collins
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC