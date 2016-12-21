At least 4 flights to Singapore diverted to Batam due to poor weather
Two flights operated by Singapore Airlines, a Tigerair flight from Hong Kong and a SilkAir flight from Siem Reap were affected. SINGAPORE: At least four flights bound for Singapore were diverted to Batam on Thursday due to poor weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|3 hr
|Democrat Hero
|3
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|5 hr
|Parden Pard
|3
|Canadian booted off flight in Florida doffs pan...
|5 hr
|Parden Pard
|2
|TZ Shutdown, who benefitted more Alaska or WN?
|Dec 13
|Virgins among US
|1
|Could a larger AS-VX use the NEW A321LR in thei...
|Dec 6
|Beam me up Scotty
|2
|Cathay Says No Pay Raise for Senior Staff in 20...
|Dec 2
|collins
|1
|Delta pilots get 30 percent raise by 2019 in ne...
|Dec 1
|Collins
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC