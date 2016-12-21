Airline classes turn into segments with greater variety of prices, features
There's Coke and Diet Coke, 13 kinds of Cheerios and an endless variety of toothpaste. And now, airplane cabins are being customized, too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian booted off flight in Florida doffs pan...
|2 hr
|OldCapt
|8
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|3 hr
|Spotted Girl
|4
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|5 hr
|ICE
|5
|TZ Shutdown, who benefitted more Alaska or WN?
|Dec 13
|Virgins among US
|1
|Could a larger AS-VX use the NEW A321LR in thei...
|Dec 6
|Beam me up Scotty
|2
|Cathay Says No Pay Raise for Senior Staff in 20...
|Dec 2
|collins
|1
|Delta pilots get 30 percent raise by 2019 in ne...
|Dec 1
|Collins
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC