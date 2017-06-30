Tom Schramm and the LPs to perform at...

Tom Schramm and the LPs to perform at Lawn Chair Night Thursday, July 6

12 hrs ago Read more: Decorah Journal

Tom Schramm and the LPs will headline Lawn Chair Night at the Courthouse Square in Decorah Thursday, July 6, at 7 p.m. Audiences of the pop-country foursome often find themselves singing out loud to favorite melodies ranging from America's "Horse with No Name" to Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire." Members of the group hail from southeastern Minnesota with couples Tom and Barb Schramm of Lanesboro and Dave and Beth Anderson of Preston.

