Tom Schramm and the LPs to perform at Lawn Chair Night Thursday, July 6
Tom Schramm and the LPs will headline Lawn Chair Night at the Courthouse Square in Decorah Thursday, July 6, at 7 p.m. Audiences of the pop-country foursome often find themselves singing out loud to favorite melodies ranging from America's "Horse with No Name" to Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire." Members of the group hail from southeastern Minnesota with couples Tom and Barb Schramm of Lanesboro and Dave and Beth Anderson of Preston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Decorah Journal.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIPC to bring Pasta Lensi line to United States (Sep '08)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|30
|La causa de bajo rendimiento de molino para maíz
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|El desarrollo técnico de molino para maíz en el...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar el valor del molino para maíz en ...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar los beneficios económicos del mol...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo puede el molino para maíz desarrollar ráp...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC