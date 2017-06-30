The Trump Administration Keeps A Promise On Corn Ethanol
Bloomberg reports that the Trump Administration will propose to keep the corn ethanol blending volume under the revised Renewable Fuel Standard at its statutory maximum next year. The news is not all good for biofuel producers, however, as it contains lower-than-expected volumes of advanced and cellulosic biofuels.
