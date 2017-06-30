The Bear In The Ethanol Industry

Ethanol spot prices in the last three years have fallen below $2.00 and remain trading in a range of 10-20 cents near all-time lows. Automakers are beginning to embrace the electric car over the E85 car as the alternate fuel vehicle of the future.

