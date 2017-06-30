Samsung Memory Biz to Fuel Profit Surge

Samsung Memory Biz to Fuel Profit Surge

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Light Reading

South Korean tech giant Samsung looks set to report a dazzling increase in sales and profits thanks to soaring demand for its memory chips in a range of consumer devices. Earnings guidance from the company indicates that consolidated sales for the second quarter of 2017 are expected to rise about 17.8%, to approximately 60 trillion South Korean won , compared with the year-earlier quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Light Reading.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AIPC to bring Pasta Lensi line to United States (Sep '08) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 30
La causa de bajo rendimiento de molino para maíz Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
El desarrollo técnico de molino para maíz en el... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
?Cómo mejorar el valor del molino para maíz en ... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
?Cómo mejorar los beneficios económicos del mol... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
?Cómo puede el molino para maíz desarrollar ráp... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,351 • Total comments across all topics: 282,312,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC