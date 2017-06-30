Post Holdings Completes Acquisition of Weetabix
ST. LOUIS, July 03, 2017 -- Post Holdings, Inc. , a consumer packaged goods holding company, today announced it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Weetabix Limited , a leading United Kingdom based ready-to-eat cereal company, effective July 3, 2017. The purchase of Weetabix was funded with cash on hand and partial proceeds from the previously announced incremental term loan facility, $1.0 billion of which was funded on June 29, 2017.
