Intel trims jobs in California and Ireland amid cuts to Internet of Things group

Intel plans to lay off 97 people at its corporate headquarters in Santa Clara and up to 40 more in Ireland as the chipmaker makes cuts to its Internet of Things group. Internet of Things refers to a class of connected appliances and gadgets, one of several emerging technologies Intel is chasing in hopes of offsetting a long-term decline in its core business, supplying microprocessors for PCs and laptops.

Chicago, IL

