Intel trims jobs in California and Ireland amid cuts to Internet of Things group
Intel plans to lay off 97 people at its corporate headquarters in Santa Clara and up to 40 more in Ireland as the chipmaker makes cuts to its Internet of Things group. Internet of Things refers to a class of connected appliances and gadgets, one of several emerging technologies Intel is chasing in hopes of offsetting a long-term decline in its core business, supplying microprocessors for PCs and laptops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIPC to bring Pasta Lensi line to United States (Sep '08)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|30
|La causa de bajo rendimiento de molino para maíz
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|El desarrollo técnico de molino para maíz en el...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar el valor del molino para maíz en ...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar los beneficios económicos del mol...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo puede el molino para maíz desarrollar ráp...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC