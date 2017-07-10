Indiana ag fields lack STEM workers

Indiana ag fields lack STEM workers

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Photo providedGrowing STEM workers: Some of Greg Schneider's horticulture students partner with a local elementary school in Greensburg to assist them in creating a garden club. The number of graduating students entering Indiana's agbioscience industry is low - attributed partly to the lack of awareness that agriculture has opportunities for STEM workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AIPC to bring Pasta Lensi line to United States (Sep '08) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 30
La causa de bajo rendimiento de molino para maíz Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
El desarrollo técnico de molino para maíz en el... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
?Cómo mejorar el valor del molino para maíz en ... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
?Cómo mejorar los beneficios económicos del mol... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
?Cómo puede el molino para maíz desarrollar ráp... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,310 • Total comments across all topics: 282,193,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC