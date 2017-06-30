General Mills: The Time To Begin Buying Approaches
The company indicated that it competes in a challenging era where the pace of change is greater than ever and it needs deliver innovation-driven revenue growth. The company initiated a new global organization structure and accelerated cost savings efforts, but admits it reduced investments in key product categories too much and its execution suffered.
