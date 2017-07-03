Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
