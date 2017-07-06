Environmental group sues over alleged water pollution from San Juan Capistrano equestrian center

Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, pictured here, is at the center of a lawsuit filed by the environmental non-profit Coastkeeper, which alleges Blenheim Facility Management and the city of San Juan Capistrano have allowed the facility to leach pollutants into the nearby San Juan Creek and Doheny State Beach. Pictured here the park hosts the annual Blenheim Spring Classic II Grand Prix.

