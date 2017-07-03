Eco Animal Health Group Plc (EAH) Ins...

Eco Animal Health Group Plc (EAH) Insider Sells A 12,440,000 in Stock

Eco Animal Health Group Plc insider Peter Lawrence sold 2,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 622 , for a total transaction of A 12,440,000 .

