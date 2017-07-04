Credit Agricole S a Has $342,000 Position in Flowers Foods, Inc.
Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 17,602 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period.
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIPC to bring Pasta Lensi line to United States (Sep '08)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|30
|La causa de bajo rendimiento de molino para maíz
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|El desarrollo técnico de molino para maíz en el...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar el valor del molino para maíz en ...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar los beneficios económicos del mol...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo puede el molino para maíz desarrollar ráp...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
