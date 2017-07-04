Credit Agricole S a Has $342,000 Posi...

Credit Agricole S a Has $342,000 Position in Flowers Foods, Inc.

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 17,602 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period.

