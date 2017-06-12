Why Qualcomm's Problems Are Bullish F...

Why Qualcomm's Problems Are Bullish For Nvidia

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

He cited the following: "Looking forward, we believe stock is not pricing in a) continued growth in data center sales where C17 sales are still ~7% of the projected $30B CY20 opportunity, b) auto inflection in C18 driven by NVDA's open source automated vehicle stack and increased traction with car OEMs this year; and c) multiple expansion to 'software like' IaaS + basic PaaS comps on AI democratization with GPU cloud offering." We believe that even at these levels Nvidia is still a buy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
La causa de bajo rendimiento de molino para maíz Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
El desarrollo técnico de molino para maíz en el... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
?Cómo mejorar el valor del molino para maíz en ... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
?Cómo mejorar los beneficios económicos del mol... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
?Cómo puede el molino para maíz desarrollar ráp... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
La industria del molino para maíz necesita fort... Jun 7 Sophiazhao 1
Cómo reducir el consumo de energía de la máquin... Jun 6 Sophiazhao 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,216 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC