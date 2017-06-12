Why Qualcomm's Problems Are Bullish For Nvidia

He cited the following: "Looking forward, we believe stock is not pricing in a) continued growth in data center sales where C17 sales are still ~7% of the projected $30B CY20 opportunity, b) auto inflection in C18 driven by NVDA's open source automated vehicle stack and increased traction with car OEMs this year; and c) multiple expansion to 'software like' IaaS + basic PaaS comps on AI democratization with GPU cloud offering." We believe that even at these levels Nvidia is still a buy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.